https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103555Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSt. Francis Receiving the Stigmata (1887) angel illustration by Sir Edward Coley Burne-Jones. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10103555View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 832 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2428 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2649 x 3819 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2649 x 3819 px | 300 dpi | 57.93 MBFree DownloadSt. Francis Receiving the Stigmata (1887) angel illustration by Sir Edward Coley Burne-Jones. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More