rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103578
Sketch of Classical Sculpture of the Venus Pudica Type (1475) illustration by Benozzo Gozzoli. Original public domain image…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sketch of Classical Sculpture of the Venus Pudica Type (1475) illustration by Benozzo Gozzoli. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103578

View License

Sketch of Classical Sculpture of the Venus Pudica Type (1475) illustration by Benozzo Gozzoli. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More