https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103603Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA comedy drama of western life, The lost trail (1907) Wild West poster by Anthony E. Wills. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10103603View LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge 1774 x 2509 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1774 x 2509 px | 300 dpi | 25.5 MBFree DownloadA comedy drama of western life, The lost trail (1907) Wild West poster by Anthony E. Wills. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More