rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103629
Bamboo in the Wind (1615&ndash;1868) vintage illustration by Taihō Shōkon. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bamboo in the Wind (1615–1868) vintage illustration by Taihō Shōkon. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103629

View License

Bamboo in the Wind (1615–1868) vintage illustration by Taihō Shōkon. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More