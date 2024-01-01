https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103630Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Nightingale (tail piece) (1850–1901) bird illustration by Alfred W. Cooper. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10103630View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1750 x 1750 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1750 x 1750 px | 300 dpi | 17.56 MBFree DownloadThe Nightingale (tail piece) (1850–1901) bird illustration by Alfred W. Cooper. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More