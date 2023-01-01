Blank pulpboard mockup, editable psd View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD Mockup ID : 10106183 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4928 x 3264 px | 300 dpi | 182.38 MB Banner JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2318 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4928 x 3264 px | 300 dpi