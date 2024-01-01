https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107125Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRose box png, isolated object, transparent backgroundView public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10107125View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 3376 x 3376 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Rose box png, isolated object, transparent backgroundMore