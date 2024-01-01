rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107895
Santa Claus Merry Christmas png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Santa Claus Merry Christmas png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10107895

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Santa Claus Merry Christmas png sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More