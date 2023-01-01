Erupting volcano mountain, vintage illustration by C. Don Powell psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10109086 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3592 x 3592 px | 300 dpi | 107.74 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3592 x 3592 px | 300 dpi