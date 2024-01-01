rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109087
Lassen Volcanic National Park, Ranger Naturalist Service (1938) erupting volcano poster by C. Don Powell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10109087

View License

