https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110156Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Greek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10110156View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxCompatible with :PNG Greek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More