https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110748Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG The Mermaid Window, mythical illustration by by Elihu Vedder, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10110748View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3829 x 3829 pxCompatible with :PNG The Mermaid Window, mythical illustration by by Elihu Vedder, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More