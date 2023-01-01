PNG The Mermaid Window, mythical illustration by by Elihu Vedder, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 10110748 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 3829 x 3829 px