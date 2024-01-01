https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112011Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThread spools png, isolated object, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10112011View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1145 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1432 px Best Quality PNG 1849 x 1765 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Thread spools png, isolated object, transparent backgroundMore