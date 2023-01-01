https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112027Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDragon, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10112027View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3999 px | 300 dpi | 144.27 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2799 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3999 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Dragon, vintage mythical creature illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More