https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113356Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Lever pouch padlock, gold vintage object, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10113356View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 959 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1199 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1226 x 1534 pxCompatible with :PNG Lever pouch padlock, gold vintage object, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More