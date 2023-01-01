Cathedral of Chartres's stained glass window art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10114387 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 140.87 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi