https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCathedral of Chartres's stained glass window art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10114387View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 140.87 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Cathedral of Chartres's stained glass window art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More