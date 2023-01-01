https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114390Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold star police badge psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10114390View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1600 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 22.45 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1600 x 1600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold star police badge psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More