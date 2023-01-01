rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114484
Kingfisher and Bamboo, vintage botanical illustration by Sesshū Tōyō psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kingfisher and Bamboo, vintage botanical illustration by Sesshū Tōyō psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
10114484

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Kingfisher and Bamboo, vintage botanical illustration by Sesshū Tōyō psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More