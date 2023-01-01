Bamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by Sesshū Tōyō psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10114485 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2500 x 1785 px | 300 dpi | 26.73 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2500 x 1785 px | 300 dpi