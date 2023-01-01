https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114489Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKingfisher bird, vintage illustration by Sesshū Tōyō psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10114489View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 1333 px | 300 dpi | 15.68 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Kingfisher bird, vintage illustration by Sesshū Tōyō psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More