https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114490Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Kingfisher and Bamboo, vintage botanical illustration by Sesshū Tōyō, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10114490View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 3600 x 2571 pxCompatible with :PNG Kingfisher and Bamboo, vintage botanical illustration by Sesshū Tōyō, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More