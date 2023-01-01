https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115086Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Cathedral of Chartres's stained glass window art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10115086View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 2145 x 1207 pxCompatible with :PNG Cathedral of Chartres's stained glass window art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More