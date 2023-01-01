Cathedral of Chartres's stained glass window art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10115095 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2320 x 1545 px | 300 dpi | 24.92 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2320 x 1545 px | 300 dpi