Cathedral of Chartres's stained glass window art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10115097 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1500 x 1200 px | 300 dpi | 11.99 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1500 x 1200 px | 300 dpi