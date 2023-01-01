King sitting on throne, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10115482 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1715 x 3049 px | 300 dpi | 36.35 MB Small JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1715 x 3049 px | 300 dpi