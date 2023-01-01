https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115529Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBook, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10115529View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1673 x 941 px | 300 dpi | 12.24 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1673 x 941 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Book, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More