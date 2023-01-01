Book, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10115529 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1673 x 941 px | 300 dpi | 12.24 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1673 x 941 px | 300 dpi