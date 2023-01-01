Sword, vintage weapon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10115539 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 959 x 1705 px | 300 dpi | 10.98 MB Small JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 959 x 1705 px | 300 dpi