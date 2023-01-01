https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116608Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTropical palm leaf frame, Summer aesthetic psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10116608View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 294.13 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Tropical palm leaf frame, Summer aesthetic psdMore