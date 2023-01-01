https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117810Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCheckered dices, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10117810View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1916 x 1916 px | 300 dpi | 28.01 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1916 x 1916 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Checkered dices, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More