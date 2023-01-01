Checkered square shape, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10117834 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2184 x 2184 px | 300 dpi | 31.06 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2184 x 2184 px | 300 dpi