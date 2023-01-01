https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118697Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Gold Signet Ring of Michael Zorianos, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10118697View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 4186 x 2989 pxCompatible with :PNG Gold Signet Ring of Michael Zorianos, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More