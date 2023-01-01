https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118760Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Toe stall, ancient Egyptian art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10118760View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1566 x 2782 pxCompatible with :PNG Toe stall, ancient Egyptian art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More