https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119219Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChicken, vintage farm animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10119219View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 844 px | 300 dpi | 9.83 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 844 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Chicken, vintage farm animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More