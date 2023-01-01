https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119264Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeek, vintage vegetable illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10119264View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1333 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 19.39 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1333 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Leek, vintage vegetable illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More