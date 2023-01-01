https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119302Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Coconut, vintage fruit illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10119302View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxCompatible with :PNG Coconut, vintage fruit illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More