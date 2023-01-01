https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119350Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Potato, vintage vegetable illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10119350View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxCompatible with :PNG Potato, vintage vegetable illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More