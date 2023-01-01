https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119548Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Gold flat circular button, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10119548View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1548 x 1548 pxCompatible with :PNG Gold flat circular button, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More