Bee hive, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10119702 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1653 x 1653 px | 300 dpi | 22.33 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1653 x 1653 px | 300 dpi