PNG Stacked documents, vintage object, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 10121026 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 800 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1000 px

Best Quality PNG 2826 x 1884 px