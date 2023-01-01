https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121361Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG White blank sign, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10121361View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 768 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 960 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3201 x 5000 pxCompatible with :PNG White blank sign, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More