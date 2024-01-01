https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121464Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan png clipart illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10121464View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 65.77 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Man png clipart illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More