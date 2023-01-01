https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122769Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Carrot, vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10122769View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 610 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 762 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2000 x 3936 pxCompatible with :PNG Carrot, vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More