https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123017Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Thermometer woman, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10123017View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2472 x 3090 pxCompatible with :PNG Thermometer woman, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More