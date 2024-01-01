https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123042Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPine tree branch png, transparent backgroundView public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10123042View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 px Best Quality PNG 3900 x 1950 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Pine tree branch png, transparent backgroundMore