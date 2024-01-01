https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127497Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYellow butterfly png collage element, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10127497View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 px Best Quality PNG 2626 x 2101 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Yellow butterfly png collage element, transparent backgroundMore