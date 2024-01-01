https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128115Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCream roll png, baked recipe, collage element, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10128115View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 px Best Quality PNG 2740 x 1826 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Cream roll png, baked recipe, collage element, transparent backgroundMore