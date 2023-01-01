https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139038Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSwimmer athlete, vintage illustration by Wagner psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10139038View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2613 x 2090 px | 300 dpi | 45.77 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2613 x 2090 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Swimmer athlete, vintage illustration by Wagner psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More