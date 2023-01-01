rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139039
Boys in swimming pants, vintage illustration by Wagner psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Boys in swimming pants, vintage illustration by Wagner psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Premium
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
10139039

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Boys in swimming pants, vintage illustration by Wagner psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More