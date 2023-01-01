https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142492Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextPastel tropical leaf iPhone wallpaper, beige designMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10142492View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiPastel tropical leaf iPhone wallpaper, beige designMore