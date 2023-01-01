https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149298Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDecorative ornamental leaf with cupid, illustration by Henry T. Williams psd. Remixed by rawpixel. MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10149298View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2160 x 2700 px | 300 dpi | 42.7 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2160 x 2700 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Decorative ornamental leaf with cupid, illustration by Henry T. Williams psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More